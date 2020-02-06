Headlines
Sources: HEAT Acquire Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill From Grizzlies
Memphis has traded forward Jae Crowder to Miami as part of Andre Iguodala deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Memphis has also sent Solomon Hill to Miami, league source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/z8lUOEDRmC
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Andre Drummond Likely To Stay In Detroit
Yahoo Sources: With just under five hours left, there’s an increased likelihood Andre Drummond will remain a member of the Detroit Pistons past the trade deadline.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Sources: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: 76ers Acquire Burks, Robinson III From Warriors
Philadlephia has acquired Golden State’s Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, league source tells ESPN. Philadelphia sending draft compensation to the Warriors.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Sixers are working on additional trades to create roster spots needed to add Burks and Robinson III, league sources tell ESPN. Without a deal before the 3 PM ET deadline, Philadelphia will have to waive two players.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks Agree to Extension
Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter