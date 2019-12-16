Headlines
Sources: HEAT ‘actively exploring’ Options to Move Dion Waiters
The Heat is actively exploring avenues to extricate itself of guard Dion Waiters, but Waiters – at this point – opposes giving up any of the money he’s owed to achieve that, according to a source briefed on the situation.
Before Waiters’ third suspension that began last week, the Heat hadn’t ruled out playing Waiters if the team had a flurry of injuries or if he comported himself impeccably over several weeks.
But his latest violation of team rules – resulting in his third suspension – has left Miami determined to move on, according to two sources.
One source said every option is “on the table” in trying to achieve that, noting the preference is to keep him away so that he doesn’t hurt team chemistry.
Headlines
Sources: Jrue Holiday ‘available’ via Trade
Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season
Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks ‘open’ to Moving Julius Randle
Beyond that, an NBA source said it is believed that the [New York] Knicks would be open to moving [Julius] Randle, though he has the contract locked in for next season.
Source: Steve Popper of NewsDay
Headlines
Report: Robert Williams Out Three Weeks with Bone Edema in Left Hip
Following further testing, Celtics center Robert Williams has been diagnosed with a bone edema in his left hip and will be required to limit his basketball activities while it heals. His status will be reassessed in approximately three weeks.
Source: Boston Celtics