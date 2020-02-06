Connect with us

Sources: HEAT, Grizzlies, Thunder Working on Three-Team Trade

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: 76ers Acquire Burks, Robinson III From Warriors

Basketball Insiders

Published

53 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Grizzlies Trade Andre Iguodala to HEAT

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

