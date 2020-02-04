Headlines
Sources: HEAT Interested in Danilo Gallinari
Both Miami and Denver will look other places for help, too; the Heat are among teams who have expressed interest in Danilo Gallinari, for instance, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Nuggets, HEAT Interested in Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday is the belle of the ball. New Orleans is 4½ games out of the No. 8 spot, with four teams to jump. If the Pelicans can nab a haul for Holiday, they should. With Zion Williamson playing like a star, how many wins do the Pelicans lose if they downgrade from Holiday to a league-average shooting guard — say, Gary Harris?
Denver and Miami are among many teams who have expressed interest, sources say, and both offer clean on-court fits. It’s unclear if either can craft a realistic deal without roping in a third team.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Headlines
Sources: Rockets, Celtics Engaged in Clint Capela Trade Talks
ESPN Sources: Another team engaged with the Houston Rockets in trade talks for center Clint Capela: The Boston Celtics.
ESPN Sources: Another team engaged with the Houston Rockets in trade talks for center Clint Capela: The Boston Celtics.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Warriors ‘listening to pitches’ on D’Angelo Russell
Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D’Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches — with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week
Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D’Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches — with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter