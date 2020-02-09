Headlines
Sources: Hornets to Buyout Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Mavericks Interested
Reporting with @espn_macmahon: Charlotte is finalizing a contract buyout with F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Dallas has emerged as a possible destination once MKG clears waivers.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Marvin Williams, Hornets Nearing Buyout, to Sign with Bucks
Forward Marvin Williams is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell ESPN. Williams, 33, will become a free agent target for contending teams.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2020
Forward Marvin Williams is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks after contract buyout from Charlotte, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Evan Turner, Timberwolves Discussing Buyout
Evan Turner did not attend Wolves press conference today. Both sides discussing a buyout. Wolves are going young. The vet Turner would like to play for a contender, so the options are being explored.
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 7, 2020
Source: Jon Krawczynski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Marquese Chriss, Warriors Agree to Deal
Golden State is signing Marquese Chriss to a two-year contract, league sources tell ESPN.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 7, 2020
Source: Bobby Marks on Twitter