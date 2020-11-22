Sources: Hornets to Waive, Stretch Nic Batum

The Charlotte Hornets need stars, and to add one they will lop off the biggest salary on the roster.

Free agent forward Gordon Hayward has come to terms with the Hornets on a 4-year, $120 million deal. Per an NBA source, the Hornets will create enough cap space to sign Hayward by waiving Nic Batum. The Hornets will then use the NBA’s stretch provision to spread cap implications of Batum’s $27 million salary over three years.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Hornets’ agreement with Hayward on Saturday afternoon.

Source: Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer