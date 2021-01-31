Headlines
Sources: Iman Shumpert, Nets Close to Deal
Free agent Iman Shumpert is finalizing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Pelicans Open to Trading Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick
A team that is expected to be prominent in the trade market picture, rival teams expect: The New Orleans Pelicans. The franchise is off to an uneven 5-10 start to the season. New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams, sources tell The Athletic. A move would create a clearer pathway for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis in the Pelicans’ rotation.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Warriors, Pelicans Discussed Potential Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade
The [Golden State] Warriors and [New Orleans] Pelicans discussed a potential deal involving Kelly Oubre Jr., sources said. There isn’t traction as of yet. Like many conversations around this time, it is a scenario.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Sources: Knicks, Clippers Interested in Derrick Rose
New York and the [Los Angeles] Clippers are among interested teams in [Detroit] Pistons guard Derrick Rose, sources said. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has a long history with Rose, coaching the former league MVP in Chicago and Minnesota.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic