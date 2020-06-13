Sources: ‘Internal support’ within Knicks to Hire Kenny Atkinson

While there is no specific timetable known for the Knicks’ head-coaching search, there is legitimate internal support within the organization to name Kenny Atkinson as its next head coach, league sources tell SNY.

Atkinson is among the group of coaches expected to interview for the Knicks’ head-coaching position.

Tom Thibodeau, interim coach Mike Miller and former head Knicks head coach Mike Woodson join Atkinson among the group of coaches expected to talk to the Knicks about their vacancy.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv