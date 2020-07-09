Headlines
Sources: Jamal Crawford, Nets Agree to Deal
Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Michael Beasley, Nets ‘moving toward’ Deal
Michael Beasley is moving toward a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Michael Beasley is moving toward a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Victor Oladipo to Opt Out of NBA Restart
Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has decided to sit out the resumed 2019-20 NBA season, telling The Athletic on Friday he can’t get his mind “to being fully comfortable” in playing.
“I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart,” Oladipo said. “I feel like I’m at a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can’t get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing. I have to be smart and this decision hasn’t been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I’m on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me.”
Oladipo has one year left on his four-year, $84 million deal with the Pacers. Sources said Oladipo plans to travel with the team to Orlando despite his decision to opt out of playing, and that he will continue his rehab, support his teammates and join them inside the bubble environment.
Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic
Headlines
Sources: NBA Expected to OK ‘second bubble’ in Chicago
The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Trending Now
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: The Return – 6 Situations – Northwest Division
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Zhaire Smith Out for NBA Restart with Bone Bruise in Left Knee
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: The Return – 6 Situations – Southwest Division
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: NBA, NBPA Finalize ‘comprehensive plan’ for Season Restart