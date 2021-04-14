Sources: Jamal Murray to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Left ACL

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter