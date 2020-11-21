Headlines
Sources: James Ennis to Re-Sign with Magic
Free agent James Ennis has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Pat Connaughton to Re-Sign with Bucks
Free agent G Pat Connaughton has agreed to a two-year, $8.3M deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Pacers ‘preferred destination’ for Gordon Hayward, Knicks ‘in the hunt’
Indiana remains Gordon Hayward’s preferred destination, league sources say, which requires a sign-and-trade with the Celtics to net the former Butler star a deal estimated in the four-year, $100 million range
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020
The Knicks remain in the Hayward hunt with salary-cap space, league sources say, but have held firm on lower figures than Indiana’s
Hayward has a huge admirer in Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks, I’m told, have shown some willingness tonight to go beyond an initial two-year offer
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Jakob Poeltl to Re-Sign with Spurs
Free agent Jakob Poeltl is finalizing a three-year, near $27M deal to return to San Antonio, agents Mike Tellem, Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
