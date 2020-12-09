Connect with us

Sources: James Harden ‘open’ to Trade to 76ers, Other Contenders

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

James Harden indicated to the Houston Rockets before training camp that he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or possibly other contenders, sources told ESPN.

Harden previously requested to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets to form a superteam with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After it was clear there was no traction in talks with the Nets, Harden expressed to the Rockets that he would be agreeable if a trade with the 76ers materialized, sources said. Harden also indicated that other teams could fit his criteria for a preferred destination, a source said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Report: Monte Morris, Nuggets Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Denver Nuggets G Monte Morris has agreed to a three-year, $27M extension, his agent Ron Shade tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Anthony Davis, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 days ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has formally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO and founder Rich Paul told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal includes an early-termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25, Paul said.

Davis, a free agent, signed the contract Thursday. He considered several short- and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year, maximum offer, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 days ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

