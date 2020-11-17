Headlines
Sources: James Harden Rejects Extension from Rockets, Seeking Trade to Nets
After turning down the chance to become the first $50 million per year player in league history, Houston Rockets All-NBA guard James Harden has made it clear to ownership that he’s singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN.
As Harden’s conversations with the Nets’ stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving ramped up in recent weeks on the West Coast, sources said the Rockets made a pitch for him to sign the maximum allowable extension — two years and $103 million on top of the remaining three years, $133 million on his current deal.
So far, Harden’s determination to get to Brooklyn has resulted in no progress toward that end. Houston and Brooklyn have been in contact but so far haven’t engaged in meaningful dialogue, sources said. The Rockets want a massive return of assets for Harden and are willing to be patient to find that in the marketplace. So far, there’s no indication the Rockets believe the Nets could deliver a package that fits that profile.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Bucks, Kings Agree to Sign-and-Trade for Bogdan Bogdanovich
Milwaukee is landing Sacramento’s Bogdan Bogdanovich in a sign-and-trade deal, sources tell ESPN.
The Bucks are trading Donte Divincenzo. Ersan Ilyasova and DJ Wilson in the deal to the Kings, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Bucks, Pelicans Agree to Jrue Holiday Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans are trading Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Bucks sending Eric Bledsoe and George Hill and draft compensation to New Orleans, sources said.
Milwaukee is sending three first-round picks to New Orleans in deal to acquire star Jrue Holiday, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
New Orleans also receives two future draft pick swaps from Milwaukee, along with three firsts, sources said.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Suns, Thunder Agree to Chris Paul Trade
OKC has traded Chris Paul to Phoenix for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
