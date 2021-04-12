Headlines
Sources: James Wiseman Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Right Meniscus
Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021
Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Au3tWBXvmI
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Patrick Beverley Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Left Hand Fracture
Los Angeles Clippers say Patrick Beverley suffered a fracture in his left hand and underwent surgery that’ll keep him sidelined at minimum 3-4 weeks.
Los Angeles Clippers say Patrick Beverley suffered a fracture in his left hand and underwent surgery that’ll keep him sidelined at minimum 3-4 weeks.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 10, 2021
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo will not be accompanying the team on the west coast road trip and will be further evaluated.
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo will not be accompanying the team on the west coast road trip and will be further evaluated.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2021
Source: Miami HEAT on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Clippers Agree to Deal
The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign center DeMarcus Cousins, pending clearance of NBA health and safety protocols, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign center DeMarcus Cousins, pending clearance of NBA health and safety protocols, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter