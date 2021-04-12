Connect with us

Sources: James Wiseman Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Torn Right Meniscus

3 hours ago

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.


Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Patrick Beverley Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Left Hand Fracture

2 days ago

April 9, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers say Patrick Beverley suffered a fracture in his left hand and underwent surgery that’ll keep him sidelined at minimum 3-4 weeks.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Report: Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely

2 days ago

April 9, 2021

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo will not be accompanying the team on the west coast road trip and will be further evaluated.

Source: Miami HEAT on Twitter

Sources: DeMarcus Cousins, Clippers Agree to Deal

2 weeks ago

April 1, 2021

The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign center DeMarcus Cousins, pending clearance of NBA health and safety protocols, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

