Report: James Wiseman to Leave NCAA, Prepare for NBA Draft
Potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis has left the university, will sign with an agent and begin preparing for 2020 NBA draft.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2019
James Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Cole Anthony Out Four-to-Six Weeks after Surgery on Torn Meniscus
North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure Monday morning, according to the university.
He is expected to miss four to six weeks as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus.
Anthony’s injury was said to have occurred over time and not during one play.
Report: Zion Williamson Declares for NBA Draft
Projected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson of Duke has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Report: Cam Reddish Declares for NBA Draft
Duke freshman Cam Reddish has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter