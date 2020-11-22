Sources: JaMychal Green, Nuggets Agree to Deal

The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say

The Clippers have joined the race for free-agent big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, league sources say Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

The Lakers also seek one more big man, league sources say, but they face much tougher financial constraints in the chase for Gasol after signing Montrezl Harrell away from the Clippers and re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

