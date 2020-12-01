Report: Jared Dudley, Lakers Agree to Deal

Source: Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Rockets. Green, a Houston native and fan favorite, will try to make the team during camp after missing last season due to a broken foot.

Source: Gerald Green has agreed to a one-year, nonguaranteed deal for the veteran’s minimum with the Rockets. Green, a Houston native and fan favorite, will try to make the team during camp after missing last season due to a broken foot. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 30, 2020

