Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Derrick Favors, Jazz Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Utah Jazz and Derrick Favors have agreed on a deal, League Sources tell The Athletic

Source: Tony Jones on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Dwight Howard, 76ers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Free agent Dwight Howard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Charles Briscoe tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Mason Plumlee, Pistons Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal with the Detroit Pistons, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Alec Burks, Knicks Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Free agent Alec Burks has agreed to a one-year, $6M deal with the New York Knicks, agent Alex Saratsis tells @ZachLowe_NBA and me.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now