Sources: Jazz to Waive Jeff Green
BREAKING: The Utah Jazz are waiving Jeff Green, league sources tell myself and
@ShamsCharania
— Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) December 24, 2019
Source: Tony Jones on Twitter
Sources: Cavaliers Trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz for Dante Exum
Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2019
Utah will also send two future second round picks to Cleveland in the trade, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Pascal Siakam Out Indefinitely with Groin Injury
With 6:47 to play in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam sustained a stretched groin after an awkward landing. He was evaluated Thursday and will be listed as out indefinitely.
Source: Toronto Raptors
Sources: Timberwolves, Several Teams Interested in Dennis Smith Jr.
Several teams in touch recently with the Knicks are under the impression that they’re open to moving one of their point guards.
But the point guard factor is noteworthy because several teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, are interested in trading for Dennis Smith Jr., per SNY sources.
Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv