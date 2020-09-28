Sources: Jerami Grant Expected to Decline Player Option

Jerami Grant wants to be back with the Denver Nuggets next season. Whether that happens may be up to Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets’ postseason run. When the Nuggets traded a first-round pick last summer for Grant, they hoped he’d provide the defensive versatility that he ultimately did.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post