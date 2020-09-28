Connect with us

Sources: Jerami Grant Expected to Decline Player Option

Jerami Grant wants to be back with the Denver Nuggets next season. Whether that happens may be up to Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Grant, who is expected to opt out of his player option, according to a league source, made himself invaluable throughout the Nuggets’ postseason run. When the Nuggets traded a first-round pick last summer for Grant, they hoped he’d provide the defensive versatility that he ultimately did.

Source: Mike Singer of the Denver Post

Sources: Dell Demps to Join Jazz Coaching Staff

September 26, 2020

Former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has agreed to join the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach, reuniting with Quin Snyder, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: ‘A lot of mutual interest’ between Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers

September 25, 2020

The team source said that there’s “a lot of mutual interest” between Cleveland and [Tristan] Thompson.

Source: Spencer Davies of Basketball News

Sources: Bulls Hire Billy Donovan as Head Coach

September 22, 2020

The Chicago Bulls have hired former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan as their new head coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Arturas Karnisovas, the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations, aggressively pursued Donovan after the coach left the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources said, selling Donovan on a partnership and vision for a talented young roster and a chance to lead one of the league’s anchor franchises.

In an official statement, Donovan thanked the team’s ownership “for the opportunity to coach the Chicago Bulls” and said he is looking forward to working with Karnisovas.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

