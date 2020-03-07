Connect with us

Sources: Joakim Noah, Clippers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

19 seconds ago

on

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play without Fans

Sources: The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games — should it be necessary.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: NBA Deny Mavericks’ Game Protest

ESPN Sources: NBA has fined Mark Cuban $500K — and rejected the Dallas Mavericks petition to replay the final seconds of a Feb. 22 loss to Atlanta. Cuban assailed league’s officiating leadership and system in a tirade — and twice went on court in final minutes to confront refs.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Report: Kelly Oubre Out Four Weeks after Surgery on Torn Right Meniscus

The Phoenix Suns say forward Kelly Oubre had arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Oubre, 24, is averaging career highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.

The Suns (24-37) are six games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (30-31) in the Western Conference standings.

Source: ESPN

