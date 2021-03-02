Connect with us

Sources: Joakim Noah to Retire

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Victor Oladipo Turned Down Extension from Rockets

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

February 28, 2021

By

Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo recently turned down a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension, the most the franchise could offer him before the end of the regular season, sources told ESPN.

As expected, Oladipo is pursuing a longer-term deal, sources said, something that the collective bargaining agreement doesn’t allow the Rockets to offer him until the offseason.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: Pistons, Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

February 27, 2021

By

The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.

ESPN reported that the Nets are ‘shopping’ Dinwiddie, who is currently recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL.

It is unknown if Dinwiddie will be able to return this season. The Nets have said in the past that it would be unlikely.

Dinwiddie has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.

Source: Ian Begley of SNY.tv

Headlines

Sources: Mavericks Gauging Trade Value of Kristaps Porzingis

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 days ago

on

February 24, 2021

By

The Dallas Mavericks set out to fortify their defense around Luka Doncic and their historic scoring attack this offseason.

Yet here the Mavericks stand, ninth in the Western Conference, ranking 27th in overall defense, and Kristaps Porzingis’ steady decline on that end of the floor appears to be the biggest dilemma this front office is now facing.

In fact, Dallas has quietly gauged the trade market for Porzingis, according to league sources, as the Mavericks have begun reevaluating whether the 25-year-old center can truly support Doncic as the second option on a contender. “They’ve kicked the tires on everybody on their roster that’s not named Luka,” one person with knowledge of Dallas’ thinking said. “You know [president of basketball operations] Donnie [Nelson]; they’re always tinkering.”

“They’ve definitely sniffed around on him,” an assistant general manager told B/R. “They’re taking the temperature, because they know at some point it’s gonna come around.”

Source: Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report

NBA Team Salaries

