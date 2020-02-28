Sources: Joel Embiid Out One Week with Left Shoulder Sprain

Phoenix Suns swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Oubre Jr. is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a knee specialist, sources said.

The forward sat out Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It is not known when he sustained the injury. The severity of the tear will determine if Oubre is out weeks or for the remainder of the season.

The six-year veteran was enjoying a career year, averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports