Sources: Joel Embiid Out Two-to-Three Weeks with Left Knee Bone Bruise

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 hours ago

on

76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Thunder Trade Hamidou Diallo to Pistons

Basketball Insiders

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 13, 2021

By

Oklahoma City is trading guard Hamidou Diallo to Detroit for forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Eric Gordon Expected to Miss Four-to-Six Weeks with Strained Groin

Basketball Insiders

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 13, 2021

By

The reeling Houston Rockets suffered another blow on Friday, losing guard Eric Gordon for four to six weeks with a strained groin, sources told ESPN.

Gordon suffered the injury in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, the franchise’s 14th consecutive this season. He’s averaging 17.8 points for the Rockets, who dropped to 11-24 and 14th in the Western Conference.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Headlines

Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs Agree to Part Ways

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

March 11, 2021

By

Pop on LaMarcus Aldridge: “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere.” Aldridge will not be back with the Spurs.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

NBA Team Salaries

