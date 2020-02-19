Sources: John Beilein, Cavaliers Part Ways, JB Bickerstaff to Replace

San Antonio and forward DeMarre Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Houston is a frontrunner to sign Carroll once he clears waivers, league sources tell ESPN.

San Antonio and forward DeMarre Carroll have agreed to a contract buyout, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Houston is a frontrunner to sign Carroll once he clears waivers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

Forward DeMarre Carroll intends to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania on Twitter