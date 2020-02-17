Headlines
Sources: John Beilein Not Expected to Remain Cavaliers Head Coach Beyond Season
Cavaliers coach John Beilein is not expected to remain as head coach beyond the end of the season, league and team sources have told The Athletic. The terms of the separation, and the exact timing of it, are not yet known, but momentum is building toward his exit.
Several factors have come into play around the Cavaliers and Beilein in regard to his job position leading to the potential end of his tenure before the end of the five-year contract he signed in May — including the team’s on- and off-court struggles and the personal toll his son’s resignation at Niagara University has taken on him — league sources said.
Patrick Beilein resigned from Niagara in October under tumultuous circumstances without having coached a single game. That situation has had an impact on John throughout his first season in Cleveland, according to sources. Beilein has never truly adjusted or felt comfortable since making the move to the NBA, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
Source: Shams Charania, Kelsey Russo and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic
Sources: Devin Booker to Replace Damian Lillard in All-Star Game, Three-Point Contest
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Team LeBron in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. Booker will also replace Lillard in the 2020 MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center.
Booker has earned his first NBA All-Star selection in his fifth season, becoming the Suns’ first All-Star since Steve Nash in the 2011-12 season. The 6-5 guard is averaging 26.4 points (10th in NBA), 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds while posting career highs in field goal percentage (49.6) and free throw percentage (92.0).
Source: NBA
Sources: Damian Lillard Out One-to-Two Weeks with Groin Strain
Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it confirmed a groin strain with a 1-2 week recovery period
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2020
Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter
Sources: Magic ‘tried hard’ to Trade Aaron Gordon Before Deadline
Golden State was among the teams with whom the Magic discussed a [Aaron] Gordon trade. So were the Timberwolves. Those two wound up making the most significant trade of the deadline period, swapping D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins. Orlando had been interested in Russell last summer when he was a restricted free agent.
There was chatter, too, involving the Suns. But Gordon, the No. 4 pick of the 2014 draft, is still with the Magic. Perhaps not for long — executives around the league expect that Gordon will be back on the trade block in the offseason, too.
As one source told Heavy.com, “They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline. All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.”
Source: Sean Deveney of Heavy.com