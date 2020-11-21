Connect with us

Sources: Josh Jackson, Pistons Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Free agent F Josh Jackson is finalizing a deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Klay Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Tear

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Thunder Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. to Warriors

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kelly Oubre, Jr., for a 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Gordon Hayward to Decline Player Option

Basketball Insiders

Published

22 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

