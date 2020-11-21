Headlines
Sources: Josh Jackson, Pistons Agree to Deal
Free agent F Josh Jackson is finalizing a deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Klay Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Tear
Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Thunder Trade Kelly Oubre Jr. to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kelly Oubre, Jr., for a 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Gordon Hayward to Decline Player Option
Celtics’ Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
