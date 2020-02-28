Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Kelly Oubre Diagnosed with Torn Right Meniscus

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 hours ago

on

Phoenix Suns swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Oubre Jr. is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a knee specialist, sources said.

The forward sat out Wednesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It is not known when he sustained the injury. The severity of the tear will determine if Oubre is out weeks or for the remainder of the season.

The six-year veteran was enjoying a career year, averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games this season.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Joel Embiid Out One Week with Left Shoulder Sprain

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Source: 76ers star Joel Embiid has left shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week.


Source: Testing showed there was no significant structural damage in Embiid’s left shoulder. Embiid’s progress will be symptom-based — with expected re-evaluation in approximately one week.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Mavericks Fear Torn Right Labrum for Jalen Brunson

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Sources: The Mavs fear backup PG Jalen Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Brunson, a lefty, has been ruled out the remaining two games of this road trip but plans to return at some point and play the remainder of the season. Postseason surgery is a possibility.

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Rockets to Sign Jeff Green for Rest of Season

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Jeff Green officially signing with the Rockets for rest of season, source tells ESPN. Both sides are really happy with the fit.

Source: Jordan Schultz on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now