Sources: Kenny Atkinson, Nets Mutually Part Ways
The Nets are mutually parting ways with coach Kenny Atkinson, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Report: Malcolm Brogdon Week-to-Week with Left Quad Injury
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris. The injury occurred during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game at Milwaukee.
His status is listed as week-to-week.
Source: Indiana Pacers
Report: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Out Indefinitely with Right Wrist Fracture
The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker:
After experiencing discomfort at practice Thursday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker underwent an MRI at Ochsner Sports Medicine which revealed a right wrist hairline fracture. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the appropriate next steps and will be sidelined indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when available.
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
Report: Kevon Looney Out Three Weeks with Left Hip Injury
Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who has missed the last three (3) games with left hip soreness, will be re-evaluated again in three (3) weeks. He has been experiencing ongoing symptoms, so the decision was made to provide him additional time to give him the best chance for a full resolution.
Source: Golden State Warriors