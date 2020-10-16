Sources: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Expected to Decline Player Option

Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope emerged as a crucial starter in the NBA restart, averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range overall and scoring 48 points in the last three Finals games. After establishing himself as a key player heading into next season, Caldwell-Pope is expected to decline his $8.5 million player option, sources said. There’s significant mutual interest between Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers, but there will be some external suitors. A team such as Atlanta — searching for productive veterans around All-Star Trae Young — could emerge with interest.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter