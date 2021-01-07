Headlines
Sources: Killian Hayes Out Indefinitely with Right Labral Tear
Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes has suffered a labral tear in his hip, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft, sustained the injury on a drive to the basket in Milwaukee on Monday.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Dante Exum Out One-to-Two Months with Right Calf Strain
Cavaliers guard Dante Exum is expected to miss one-to-two months with strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Derrick White Out Indefinitely with Fractured Toe
Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2021
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: TJ Warren Out Indefinitely after Left Foot Surgery
Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is expected to miss a significant portion of the regular season, sources told ESPN, after he has surgery to correct a stress fracture on his left foot.
The Pacers on Thursday night described the surgery as repairing “a small navicular” fracture.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
