Sources: Killian Hayes Out Indefinitely with Right Labral Tear

26 seconds ago

Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes has suffered a labral tear in his hip, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft, sustained the injury on a drive to the basket in Milwaukee on Monday.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Dante Exum Out One-to-Two Months with Right Calf Strain

23 hours ago

January 6, 2021

Cavaliers guard Dante Exum is expected to miss one-to-two months with strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Derrick White Out Indefinitely with Fractured Toe

2 days ago

January 4, 2021

Spurs guard Derrick White has suffered a minor fracture on a toe in his left foot and his return will be based on response to rehab, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: TJ Warren Out Indefinitely after Left Foot Surgery

6 days ago

January 1, 2021

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is expected to miss a significant portion of the regular season, sources told ESPN, after he has surgery to correct a stress fracture on his left foot.

The Pacers on Thursday night described the surgery as repairing “a small navicular” fracture.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

