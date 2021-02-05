Connect with us

Sources: Kings Exploring Trade Options for Nemanja Bjelica

This has been the subject of some confusion and a little mystery, but the bottom line is [Nemanja] Bjelica would welcome a trade and the [Sacramento] Kings are quietly working on it. League sources tell The Sacramento Bee the Kings explored trade possibilities involving Bjelica around the time of the NBA Draft in November and will continue to work through their options leading up to the March 25 trade deadline.

Source: Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee

Sources: Christian Wood Could See ‘extended’ Absence with Right Ankle Injury

February 5, 2021

The Rockets are concerned that star center Christian Wood could be sidelined for an extended period after injuring his right ankle for the second time in a span of less than three weeks, sources told ESPN.

“It didn’t look great,” coach Stephen Silas said. “It was unfortunate.”

Source: Tim MacMahon on Twitter

Sources: Avery Bradley Out Three-to-Four Weeks with Strained Right Calf

February 5, 2021

Tough injury news for the Heat: Guard Avery Bradley will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Kevon Looney Out Two Weeks with Left Ankle Sprain

February 5, 2021

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who suffered a left ankle sprain during last night’s game against the Boston Celtics, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI confirmed the sprain. Looney will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks.

Source: Golden State Warriors

