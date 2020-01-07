Sources: Kings, Others Interested in Kyle Kuzma

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The six-time All-Star will be evaluated by a specialist in Los Angeles at some point this week, sources said.

Griffin, who has been limited to 18 games this season due to the injury, had surgery on the same knee in the offseason.

Source: Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports