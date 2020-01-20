Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Kings Still Hoping to Trade Dewayne Dedmon

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 mins ago

on

Kings continue to search for an avenue to unload center Dewayne Dedmon, who’s in the first season of a three-year, $40M contract. Dedmon, fined for publicly requesting a trade, is averaging 13.8 minutes in 26 games.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Report: Royce O’Neale, Jazz Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 20, 2020

By

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale has agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports told ESPN.

The Jazz announced the extension Sunday, but did not provide any contract details.

“Re-signing Royce to a long-term extension was a priority for our organization,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said in a statement Sunday. “Royce is an elite defender and has really shown the ability to spread the floor with his shooting. We feel he brings a versatility to our team that’s vital to our success. We’re happy that we were able to retain not only a great player in Royce, but also a tremendous person.”

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Hawks Trade Allen Crabbe to Timberwolves for Jeff Teague

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Robert Covington

Basketball Insiders

Published

3 days ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

Rival teams also say the market for forward Robert Covington has been heating up over recent days. Covington has become a coveted player, with his defensive prowess and outside shooting an ideal fit for most teams in the playoff hunt. Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia are among the teams that have expressed interest in him, but Minnesota is expected to drive a hard bargain, league sources said.

Source: Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online Betting Site Betway
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now