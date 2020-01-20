Sources: Kings Still Hoping to Trade Dewayne Dedmon

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale has agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension, agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports told ESPN.

The Jazz announced the extension Sunday, but did not provide any contract details.

“Re-signing Royce to a long-term extension was a priority for our organization,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said in a statement Sunday. “Royce is an elite defender and has really shown the ability to spread the floor with his shooting. We feel he brings a versatility to our team that’s vital to our success. We’re happy that we were able to retain not only a great player in Royce, but also a tremendous person.”

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN