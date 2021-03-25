Connect with us

Sources: Kings Trade Nemanja Bjelica to HEAT

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sacramento is finalizing a deal to send Nemanja Bjelica to the Miami. Heat, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Thunder Trade Terrance Ferguson to Knicks

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Raptors Trade Norman Powell to Trail Blazers

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Thunder Trade George Hill to 76ers

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 25, 2021

By

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

