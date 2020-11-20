Sources: Klay Thompson Suffers Season-Ending Achilles Tear

The Utah Jazz have an agreement to trade Ed Davis to the New York Knicks, League Sources tell The Athletic

The Utah Jazz are trading Ed Davis and two 2023 second-round picks to the New York Knicks, sources tell @WindhorstESPN and me.

