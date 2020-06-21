Sources: Klay Thompson ‘training without restriction’ on Left Knee

The Rockets in preparation for next month’s restart of the NBA season are looking at several options for a roster move including signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson, a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking said Friday.

Johnson, a 6-4 guard, was waived by the Suns in February after the trade deadline. He was among the players the Rockets showed interest in signing in 2016 when the Nets signed Johnson to a four-year, $50 million contract that the Heat matched. He was dealt to Phoenix in 2019 for former Rockets forward Ryan Anderson.

Source: Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle