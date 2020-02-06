Headlines
Sources: Clippers Acquire Marcus Morris From Knicks
TuffJuice 💣
Marcus Morris to Clippers 👀👀👀#Clippers
— Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) February 6, 2020
Knicks are finalizing a deal to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sides still working on exact additional players/picks.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020
Sources: Wizards Seeking Two First-Rounders For Davis Bertans, Celtics Have Interest
Washington's demand for Davis Bertans is two first-round picks, per league sources. Bertans will be an unrestricted free agent and the Wizards would like to re-sign him if they keep him. The Celtics one of multiple playoff teams with interest in acquiring Bertans.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020
Sources: Skal Labissiere Traded To Hawks
*correction: Portland sending $2M to Atlanta. Skal will be absorbed into space. https://t.co/dKtGpsQlWk
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020
Sources: Rockets, Grizzlies Swap Jordan Bell and Bruno Caboclo, Second-Round Picks
Houston has traded Jordan Bell to Memphis for Bruno Caboclo, source tells ESPN. Teams exchange second-round picks too.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
Memphis has the right to swap the least favorable of Dallas’ and Miami’s second-round picks in 2023 for Houston’s second-round pick in 2023 — as long as Houston’s pick is not 31 or 32, league source tell ESPN. https://t.co/YShcTchY0a
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
