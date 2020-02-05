Sources: Knicks Continue to Pursue D’Angelo Russell Trade

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return.

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

Source: Dave McMenamin on Twitter