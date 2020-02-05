Sources: Knicks Fire Steve Mills, Targeting Masai Ujiri

The New York Knicks today announce that Steve Mills will be leaving his position as President of the New York Knicks, effective immediately. The organization will undertake an immediate search for a new team President. In the interim, Knicks General Manager Scott Perry will oversee the Knicks basketball operations.

Knicks owner Jim Dolan is targeting Toronto president Masai Ujiri to ultimately oversee New York’s operations, league sources tell ESPN. He is under contract through 2020-2021 in Toronto.

Source: New York Knicks and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter