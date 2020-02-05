Headlines
Sources: Knicks Fire Steve Mills, Targeting Masai Ujiri
The New York Knicks today announce that Steve Mills will be leaving his position as President of the New York Knicks, effective immediately. The organization will undertake an immediate search for a new team President. In the interim, Knicks General Manager Scott Perry will oversee the Knicks basketball operations.
Knicks owner Jim Dolan is targeting Toronto president Masai Ujiri to ultimately oversee New York’s operations, league sources tell ESPN. He is under contract through 2020-2021 in Toronto.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020
Source: New York Knicks and Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Warriors ‘moving on’ from D’Angelo Russell Trade Talks with Timberwolves
Golden State is moving on from D’Angelo Russell conversations with Minnesota at this juncture, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point — and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: HEAT Interested in Andre Iguodala
“Sources tell me that the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala.”
NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala.
NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/SQKjj1akme
— Stadium (@Stadium) February 4, 2020
Sources: Knicks, Lakers Hold ‘exploratory conversations’ on Kyle Kuzma
Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter