Sources: Knicks Interested in Evan Fournier

4 hours ago

The Knicks have emerged as a team to register interest in Orlando’s Evan Fournier, league sources say, while Boston also remains strongly linked to Fournier and other bidders could emerge depending on where Toronto’s Kyle Lowry lands. Three-plus hours to go until the trade buzzer

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Sources: Thunder Trade Terrance Ferguson to Knicks

2 hours ago

March 25, 2021

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Raptors Trade Norman Powell to Trail Blazers

2 hours ago

March 25, 2021

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Thunder Trade George Hill to 76ers

2 hours ago

March 25, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

