Sources: Knicks Interested in Evan Fournier

The Knicks have emerged as a team to register interest in Orlando’s Evan Fournier, league sources say, while Boston also remains strongly linked to Fournier and other bidders could emerge depending on where Toronto’s Kyle Lowry lands. Three-plus hours to go until the trade buzzer

The Knicks have emerged as a team to register interest in Orlando’s Evan Fournier, league sources say, while Boston also remains strongly linked to Fournier and other bidders could emerge depending on where Toronto’s Kyle Lowry lands. Three-plus hours to go until the trade buzzer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter