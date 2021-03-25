Headlines
Sources: Knicks Interested in Evan Fournier
The Knicks have emerged as a team to register interest in Orlando’s Evan Fournier, league sources say, while Boston also remains strongly linked to Fournier and other bidders could emerge depending on where Toronto’s Kyle Lowry lands. Three-plus hours to go until the trade buzzer
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021
Sources: Thunder Trade Terrance Ferguson to Knicks
Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Sources: Raptors Trade Norman Powell to Trail Blazers
Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Sources: Thunder Trade George Hill to 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing trading George Hill to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021
Philadelphia is acquiring OKC’s George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
