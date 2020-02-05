Headlines
Sources: Knicks, Lakers Hold ‘exploratory conversations’ on Kyle Kuzma
Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Sources: Trade from Cavaliers a ‘priority’ for Tristan Thompson
Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic
Sources: Mavericks Interested in Alec Burks
Dallas is searching for a piece on the wing and sources tell Heavy.com that the team has real interest Alec Burks. The Mavericks had a scout at a recent road Warriors game, examining Burks’ game up close among other players.
Source: Chris Crouse of Heavy.com
Sources: Pacers Shopping T.J. Leaf
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and while the Indiana Pacers may not make a significant move, they’re once again trying to move little-used forward T.J. Leaf, league sources tell IndyStar.
Leaf, the No. 18 pick in 2017, has been out of the rotation since November when he filled in with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner injured.