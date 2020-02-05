Headlines
Sources: Knicks Make Marcus Morris Available
Just yesterday, Steve Mills was on the phone trying to negotiate trades for the Knicks, including a pursuit for Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell ESPN. Ownership pushed to change course on plans to forgo trade talks for Marcus Morris, too. He’s available now.
Just yesterday, Steve Mills was on the phone trying to negotiate trades for the Knicks, including a pursuit for Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell ESPN. Ownership pushed to change course on plans to forgo trade talks for Marcus Morris, too. He’s available now.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: HEAT Interested in Andre Iguodala
“Sources tell me that the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala.”
NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala.
“Sources tell me that the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala.”
NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/SQKjj1akme
— Stadium (@Stadium) February 4, 2020
Headlines
Sources: Knicks, Lakers Hold ‘exploratory conversations’ on Kyle Kuzma
Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Trade from Cavaliers a ‘priority’ for Tristan Thompson
Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic