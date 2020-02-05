Sources: Knicks Make Marcus Morris Available

Just yesterday, Steve Mills was on the phone trying to negotiate trades for the Knicks, including a pursuit for Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell ESPN. Ownership pushed to change course on plans to forgo trade talks for Marcus Morris, too. He’s available now.

Just yesterday, Steve Mills was on the phone trying to negotiate trades for the Knicks, including a pursuit for Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell ESPN. Ownership pushed to change course on plans to forgo trade talks for Marcus Morris, too. He’s available now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter