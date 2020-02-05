Connect with us

Sources: Knicks Make Marcus Morris Available

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 mins ago

on

Just yesterday, Steve Mills was on the phone trying to negotiate trades for the Knicks, including a pursuit for Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, league sources tell ESPN. Ownership pushed to change course on plans to forgo trade talks for Marcus Morris, too. He’s available now.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: HEAT Interested in Andre Iguodala

Basketball Insiders

Published

7 seconds ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

“Sources tell me that the Heat have emerged as a suitor for Andre Iguodala.”

NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Miami-Memphis talks for Iguodala.

Source: Shams Charania via Stadium on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Knicks, Lakers Hold ‘exploratory conversations’ on Kyle Kuzma

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Knicks have had exploratory conversations on Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Trade from Cavaliers a ‘priority’ for Tristan Thompson

Basketball Insiders

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

[Tristan] Thompson’s camp wants him traded by Thursday’s deadline. The people close to him are calling it a “priority.”

Source: Joe Vardon of The Athletic

