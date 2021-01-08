Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Knicks to Waive Omari Spellman, Sign Taj Gibson

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

Knicks are planning to waive Omari Spellman to make room to sign veteran another veteran, per SNY sources. Knicks are close to deal with Taj Gibson, per SNY sources. Nothing done yet, but it’s likely to happen.

The New York Knicks are planning to sign free agent Taj Gibson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Ian Begley and Shams Charania on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: Markelle Fultz Out for Season with Torn Left ACL

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2021

By

Markelle Fultz has torn the ACL in his left knee and will be out for the season, according to a team official. Awful news for the Magic.

Source: Roy Parry on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Killian Hayes Out Indefinitely with Right Labral Tear

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2021

By

Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes has suffered a labral tear in his hip, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the NBA Draft, sustained the injury on a drive to the basket in Milwaukee on Monday.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

Sources: Dante Exum Out One-to-Two Months with Right Calf Strain

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

January 6, 2021

By

Cavaliers guard Dante Exum is expected to miss one-to-two months with strained right calf, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.


Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now