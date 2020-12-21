Connect with us

Sources: Kyle Kuzma, Lakers Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including a player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Rudy Gobert, Jazz Agree to Extension

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the franchise, with player option in year five, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Sources: Knicks to Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The Knicks are waiving forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Report: Rockets Waive Gerald Green

Gerald Green’s third stint with his hometown team ended Saturday.

The Rockets waived Green, among the steps made to reduce the roster in advance of Wednesday’s season opener.

Source: Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle

