Headlines
Sources: Kyle Kuzma, Lakers Agree to Extension
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40M contract extension, including a player option on 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Rudy Gobert, Jazz Agree to Extension
Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has agreed to a five-year, $205 million contract extension with the franchise, with player option in year five, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Sources: Knicks to Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
The Knicks are waiving forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2020
Source: Shams Charania on Twitter
Headlines
Report: Rockets Waive Gerald Green
Gerald Green’s third stint with his hometown team ended Saturday.
The Rockets waived Green, among the steps made to reduce the roster in advance of Wednesday’s season opener.
