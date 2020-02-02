Connect with us

Sources: Kyrie Irving to Undergo MRI on Right Knee

Published

9 mins ago

on

[Kyrie] Irving will undergo an MRI on right knee Sunday, per source.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Sources: Pistons Asking for ‘lottery-level first-round pick’ for Derrick Rose

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

The Pistons are open to discussing deals for Derrick Rose, with an asking price of a lottery-level first-round pick, according to sources.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Sources: Hawks, Several Teams Interested in Clint Capela

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

The Hawks are among several teams expressing interest in Rockets center Clint Capela, according to sources. Houston has received several calls on Capela, but is said to be unlikely to move him barring an overwhelming offer.

Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic

Sources: Mavericks ‘kicked tires’ on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

Reporting with @rick_bonnell, Mavericks are mulling whether to add a 3/4 defender. I’m told they have “kicked tires” on Charlotte’s Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, but purely exploratory at this point. Trade deadline is one week from today.

Source: Brad Townsend on Twitter

