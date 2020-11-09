Headlines
Sources: Lakers Expected to Target Serge Ibaka in Free Agency
No matter what happens for the Lakers in the days after the upcoming NBA draft, when the league will begin its free-agency period, they will likely try to lure multiple veterans seeking to play for a contender to L.A., offering a chance at a championship but unable to offer a sizable payout as the team sits over the salary cap already.
One target is Raptors big man Serge Ibaka, according to executives around the league.
“From a personnel standpoint, he is exactly the kind of combo big guy that team (the Lakers) needs,” one NBA general manager told Heavy.com. “They have had interest in him before and they will again. When he is healthy he is an excellent spot starter at the 5 (center) and the 4 (power forward). He is as good a bench big guy as there is in the league. He was a really credible 3-point threat last year. If he is willing to accept what the Lakers can afford to give him, I know they would want him.”
Source: Sean Deveney of Heavy.com
Headlines
Sources: Warriors Expected to Draft Anthony Edwards if Available at No. 2 Overall
The Warriors are believed to view [Anthony] Edwards as someone who can blossom into a face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation. According to league sources, Golden State would likely take Edwards at No. 2 should Minnesota pass on him at No. 1.
Headlines
Report: NBPA Vote to Start Regular Season on Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association board of representatives voted Thursday night to approve a plan for a Dec. 22 start to the season that includes a reduced 72-game schedule, clearing the way for the league and union to finalize details on the 2020-21 season, the NBPA announced.
The NBPA’s board of player representatives voted to approve the pre-Christmas start on a conference call with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, sources said. The NBA and NBPA are planning to discuss the opening of free agency as quickly as possible after the Nov. 18 NBA draft to accommodate player movement with such a short window to the opening of training camps on Dec. 1, sources said.
In a statement, the NBPA said: “Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season.”
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN
Headlines
Sources: 76ers Expected to ‘be interested in and pursue’ James Harden
“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden”
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania
reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter.
“I’m told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden”
Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt
— Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020