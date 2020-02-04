Headlines
Sources: Lakers, Hornets Interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Bogdan Bogdanovic situation could go to the wire. The Lakers and Hornets are among teams who have expressed interest, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: Timberwolves Still Pursuing D’Angelo Russell
The Wolves are still in hot pursuit of D’Angelo Russell, sources say. Two months ago, it looked as if any Russell discussion — if the Warriors had interest in one — would wait until the offseason, but Minnesota has not given up hope of acquiring him now, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN
Sources: HEAT Interested in Danilo Gallinari
Both Miami and Denver will look other places for help, too; the Heat are among teams who have expressed interest in Danilo Gallinari, for instance, sources say.
Source: Zach Lowe on Twitter
Sources: Nuggets, HEAT Interested in Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday is the belle of the ball. New Orleans is 4½ games out of the No. 8 spot, with four teams to jump. If the Pelicans can nab a haul for Holiday, they should. With Zion Williamson playing like a star, how many wins do the Pelicans lose if they downgrade from Holiday to a league-average shooting guard — say, Gary Harris?
Denver and Miami are among many teams who have expressed interest, sources say, and both offer clean on-court fits. It’s unclear if either can craft a realistic deal without roping in a third team.
Source: Zach Lowe of ESPN