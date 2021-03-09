Connect with us

Sources: Lakers Interested in Andre Drummond as Potential Buyout Target

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say.

Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline.

Source: Marc Stein on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Bulls Telling Teams Thaddeus Young Not Available

Basketball Insiders

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 9, 2021

By

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is telling teams that Thaddeus Young isn’t available for trade, according to multiple league sources. Executives wonder whether Karnisovas is just posturing to gain leverage since Young is highly sought after, but he does help facilitate development for their youth.

Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer

Headlines

Report: Blake Griffin, Nets Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 8, 2021

By

Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Larry Nance Jr.

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 days ago

on

March 6, 2021

By

[Larry] Nance would help a lot of teams and he’s on a multi-year bargain deal that makes it easy to come up with matching salaries. He’s the kind of versatile piece that contenders covet because of his defense, playmaking, shooting and impact on winning. According to sources, Nance is the player the Cavs have received the most calls about. Sources say the Minnesota Timberwolves have been aggressively pursuing him since the offseason. Nance’s old teammate and buddy D’Angelo Russell is a strong Nance advocate. Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Miami and Dallas have also shown interest.

Source: Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

