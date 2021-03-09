Headlines
Sources: Lakers Interested in Andre Drummond as Potential Buyout Target
There is optimism within the Lakers that they will get strong consideration from Andre Drummond if Drummond ultimately leaves the Cavaliers via buyout, league sources say.
Cleveland’s preference, of course, remains trading Drummond elsewhere before the March 25 trade deadline.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 8, 2021
Source: Marc Stein on Twitter
Sources: Bulls Telling Teams Thaddeus Young Not Available
Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is telling teams that Thaddeus Young isn’t available for trade, according to multiple league sources. Executives wonder whether Karnisovas is just posturing to gain leverage since Young is highly sought after, but he does help facilitate development for their youth.
Source: Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer
Report: Blake Griffin, Nets Agree to Deal
Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
Sources: Multiple Teams Interested in Larry Nance Jr.
Source: Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com