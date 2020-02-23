Sources: Lakers to Waive DeMarcus Cousins

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland’s coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein’s expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break.

Story filed to ESPN: After a brief and tumultuous tenure, John Beilein is leaving as Cleveland’s coach. Associate HC JB Bickerstaff will be elevated to head coach. Beilein’s expected to say goodbye to staff and players on Wednesday upon team’s return from All-Star Break. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2020

